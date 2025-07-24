Two people charged in connection with massive fight during Milford youth baseball game

MILFORD, Mass. — Following a massive brawl that took place during a Monday night youth baseball game, two people have been charged with assault-related offenses.

The Milford Police Department says that they responded to Fino Field around 9:05 p.m. to reports of a physical altercation.

A Milford TV broadcast of the game showed the fight, which started amongst fans attending the Milford Post 59-East Springfield American Legion game. The fight erupted in the stands and then spilled onto the field.

Once on the scene, Milford police say that the fight had been quickly broken up, but a “verbal disturbance” was still ongoing.

At 9:25 p.m., the decision to suspend and postpone the game was made. The game, which was tied during the fourth inning, is set to resume tonight at 6 p.m.

Following an investigation, Milford police say that Eliezer Rosario Lebron, 19, of Holyoke, MA, has been charged with assault and battery.

Additionally, a 17-year-old male from Milford was also charged with assault, disturbing the peace, and affray.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

