Massive brawl breaks out during Legion Baseball playoff game in Mass. town

MILFORD, Mass. — An American Legion Baseball playoff game between two Massachusetts teams was halted on Monday night after a massive brawl broke out.

A fight amongst fans attending Milford Post 59 vs. East Springfield in Milford erupted in the stands and spilled onto Fino Field.

Both sides were tied in the fourth inning when My Milford TV’s broadcast of the game showed East Springfield players throwing punches during a scuffle along the third-base side of the field.

The Milford Daily News reported that the teams were ordered to leave the field and remain in their respective dugouts until police arrived.

In an update on Tuesday morning, police told Boston 25 News that officers arrived at the field shortly before 9:10 p.m. and that no arrests were made in connection with the fight.

The game was ultimately suspended.

Officials are discussing whether to resume play at a different field or the same field without fans.

Post 59 went 20-0 in regular season play and was hosting a playoff “pod” that will determine which team will advance to the state tournament, according to the Daily News.

American Legion Baseball is a variety of amateur baseball played by 13-to-19-year-olds in all 50 states and features junior and senior levels.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group