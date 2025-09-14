Two juveniles arrested, charged with firearm-related offenses in Boston

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department announced that two juveniles were arrested for firearm-related offenses.

The incident occurred on Friday evening in the Franklin Field Housing Development at approximately 6:59 p.m., when officers on patrol observed a group of people gathered in the courtyard along Westview Way.

Officers noticed several members of the group wearing multiple layers of clothing and face coverings, which raised suspicion.

As officers approached the group, a 14-year-old male displayed nervous behavior, prompting a pat frisk.

During the frisk, officers recovered a loaded Glock 44 .22LR handgun from the juvenile, leading to his immediate arrest.

Following the recovery of the firearm, a 16-year-old male fled the scene but was apprehended after a brief pursuit.

Officers discovered a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun along the suspect’s flight path, hidden under a bush on Westview Street.

Both juveniles were taken into custody and transported to Dorchester District Court for the following charges:

Delinquent to wit; Carrying a Firearm Without a License (Loaded)

Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Delinquent to wit; Carrying a Firearm Without a License

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group