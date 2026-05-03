WELLESLEY, Mass. — One person has been hospitalized with minor injuries after a car crash sent a parked car into a Wellesley restaurant.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon, in the parking lot at 190 Linden Street, when a moving vehicle struck a parked car, forcing it into the Cottage restaurant.

Driver hospitalized after crash sends parked car into Wellesley restaurant (Wellesley Police Department)

The driver of the moving vehicle sustained minor injuries; no one inside the Cottage restaurant was injured in the collision.

The Wellesley Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Driver hospitalized after crash sends parked car into Wellesley restaurant (Wellesley Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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