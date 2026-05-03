Driver hospitalized after crash sends parked car into Wellesley restaurant

WELLESLEY, Mass. — One person has been hospitalized with minor injuries after a car crash sent a parked car into a Wellesley restaurant.
The crash occurred Saturday afternoon, in the parking lot at 190 Linden Street, when a moving vehicle struck a parked car, forcing it into the Cottage restaurant.
The driver of the moving vehicle sustained minor injuries; no one inside the Cottage restaurant was injured in the collision.
The Wellesley Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group