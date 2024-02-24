Two injured in Dorchester double stabbing

DORCHESTER, Mass — Two people were taken to the hospital after a double stabbing in Dorchester Friday evening, police say.
Boston police responded to Floyd Street in Dorchester around 5:30 p.m. for the reported stabbing, a department spokesperson said.
Responding officers found two people suffering from stab wounds and both were transported to nearby hospitals.
There was no initial word on their condition.
Police say a preliminary investigation seems to indicate it may be a domestic incident.
