MBTA bus slams into fence along Boston highway

BOSTON — An MBTA bus crashed into a fence along a Boston highway Thursday morning, prompting a large emergency response.

The crash happened on Cummins Highway at Wood Avenue in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

Video from the scene showed heavy front-end damage to the bus and a gaping hole in the fence as it was towed away.

MBTA bus crash

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was on the bus or if there were any injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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