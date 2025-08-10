Two firefighters hospitalized after blaze at home in East Falmouth

EAST FALMOUTH, Mass. — Two firefighters were hospitalized after a blaze at home in Falmouth.

According to Falmouth Fire, around 8 p.m. on Saturday, crews received a call for a fire at a home on Plum Hollow Road in East Falmouth.

Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted with heavy smoke and fire.

The fire was attacked from the rear of the home where the heaviest fire was located. Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire, and all occupants, including the family dogs, were out of the structure.

One resident was transported to Falmouth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two firefighters were also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

