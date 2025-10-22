Two charges against Karen Read blogger ‘Turtleboy’ Aidan Kearney dropped

DEDHAM, Mass. — Two charges against blogger and longtime Karen Read advocate ‘Turtleboy’ have been dropped.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office entered a nolle prosequi filing on Wednesday, dropping charges of witness intimidation and wiretapping against Aidan Kearney.

Two cases against Kearney will continue to be prosecuted by Special Prosecutor Robert Cosgrove, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said.

Kearney has filed to dismiss the two other witness intimidation cases against him.

Kearney, 42, of Holden, was arrested on witness intimidation charges in connection with the Karen Read murder case in October 2023. Prosecutors accuse him of harassing several key witnesses in the trial.

Kearney relentlessly questioned the prosecution in Karen Read’s trial, claiming Read had been framed in a coverup. He also attended Read’s trial and listened to testimony from the press bench.

Read was acquitted of murder and manslaughter in O’Keefe’s death in June.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group