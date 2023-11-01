‘Turtleboy’ blogger charged with witness intimidation due back in court Wednesday

DEDHAM, Mass — Aidan Kearney, a Massachusetts man who runs the blog “Turtleboy News,” and who is facing eight charges of witness intimidation and one count of conspiracy in connection with the Karen Read murder case is due back in court Wednesday.

Last week, Kearney’s legal team asked a judge in Norfolk Superior Court to modify his bail conditions because the non-contact restrictions that were imposed earlier this month have “stolen his ability to earn a living.” The judge didn’t rule on Kearney’s request to modify his bail restrictions.

The restrictions included a stay-away order that prohibits Kearney from direct or indirect contact with any of the named witnesses in the ongoing Karen Read murder case, including mail, email, social media, or other mechanisms of communication.

Kearney was arraigned in Stoughton District Court on Oct. 11 on charges including eight counts of intimidation of a witness, juror, police, or court official and one count of conspiracy in connection with the Read murder case.

Kearney has done extensive reporting on the Read case, claiming she’s been framed in a coverup. Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. Read is accused of backing over O’Keefe and leaving him to die in a January 2022 blizzard outside a home in Canton.

Special prosecutor Kenneth Mello has alleged that Kearney harassed witnesses and often filmed himself as he would try to confront them or call them at their homes, children’s sports games, or places of work.

Kearney is also accused of sharing personal information online, including a state trooper’s phone number while saying he would never stop.

