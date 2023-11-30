Two bodies found at Saugus apartment complex, DA says

SAUGUS, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found at a Saugus apartment complex on Wednesday.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says two deaths are under investigation at the apartments near Founders Way.

It is unclear the manner in which the parties died and their identities are not being released at this time.

Officials have not said if foul play is suspected.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

