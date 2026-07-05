Boston police investigating after man critically injured in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after a man was critically injured following a shooting in Dorchester.

The incident occurred just before 11 PM on Saturday, when officers were dispatched to 13 Fayston Street to reports of a person shot.

Once there, officers found the victim, an adult male, who was treated by first responders and taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Due to the man’s life-threatening injuries, Boston Homicide Detectives are leading the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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