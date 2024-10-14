Two Bedford, N.H. residents are confirmed dead after potential carbon monoxide leak

BEDFORD, N.H — In a press release from New Hampshire first responders, they confirm that two people have died due to what is believed to be from carbon monoxide poisoning in Bedford, N.H.

Sunday, at approximately 4 p.m., Bedford Fire and Police Department’s responded to a medical call at 99-2 Pupit Road. Upon arriving at the home, they found a man and woman deceased.

Initial investigations by State Fire and Bedford P.D. presume that carbon monoxide was a factor in their deaths.

State Fire Marshall Sean P. Toomey expresses the importance that residents have working carbon monoxide detectors in their homes and to test it monthly. With daylight savings approaching, it is recommended that batteries be replaced during the day.

A reminder was given in the press release, saying “Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that is known as the “silent killer”. Signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning may include headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea, or vomiting, as well as shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision, or loss of consciousness.”

Further investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group