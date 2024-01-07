Two arrested in Pepperell, one accused of striking Chelsea police cruiser during chase

Pepperell, Mass — Two men were arrested in Pepperell Saturday, one in connection to a police chase the night before.

A Pepperell police officer found a 2020 Toyota Camry owned by Freddy Deya in a Foster Street parking lot Saturday.

Pepperell police say the car was involved in a police chase in Revere Friday night before officers stopped the pursuit.

Later, Chelsea police tried to stop the vehicle but Deya allegedly struck a police cruiser and evaded arrest again.

After noticing the Camry Saturday afternoon, Pepperell Police set up a perimeter at about 3 p.m. with support from surrounding departments.

Officers approached a man leaving a building, later determined to be Pedro Cuadrado, who ran away before Deya exited the building and also ran away. Deya was arrested behind a tree in a vacant lot.

Deya, 36, of Webster is facing charges of resisting arrest, trespassing and being a fugitive from justice while Cuadrado, 35, of Leominster, is facing charges of improper storage of ammunition without a firearms identification card and possession of a Class B substance.

The two men will be arraigned in Ayer District Court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

