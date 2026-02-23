Twins born during the Blizzard of 2026 in Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. — A pair of twins were born during Monday’s historic blizzard in Rhode Island.

Liliana and Amelia DiPrete were born at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence.

Providence was the city that surpassed the Blizzard of 1978’s record.

The twins were delivered at 8:44 a.m. and 9:06 a.m., tm, he height of the storm, weighing 5 lbs. 6 oz. and 6 lbs. 5 oz.

