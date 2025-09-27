The tropics are showing some real signs of life this week with two individual hurricanes developing side-by-side not far off the East Coast. These storms emerge amidst a quiet season overall, and impacts are expected as they continue on paths in the vicinity of our coastlines. Here’s what to expect over the next week...

Twin hurricanes expected in the Atlantic this week

Humberto is the stronger of the two storms. The system reached hurricane status this past week and is making a run at category five strength this weekend. Lucky for all, this one is going to stay out to sea, with Bermuda the only land that needs to be on watch.

Imelda remains a tropical depression as of Saturday afternoon, but this storm is likely to reach hurricane status by Tuesday. Despite being weaker, it’s the more concerning of the two systems as it will make a very close approach to the Carolina coastline. As it does, heavy rain and large waves are expected to impact coastal areas. At this time, the storm seems to stay far enough away that significant flooding (due to rainfall) will not occur, but it’s still too close for comfort.

Impacts will be minor across the rest of the East Coast, but waves from both storms will cause some inundation and erosion through the middle of the week. In New England, this will primarily impact south-facing beaches and the Outer Cape.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

