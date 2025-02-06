Truckloads of salt at the ready with road conditions expected to deteriorate fast during storm

CHELSEA, Mass. — Truckloads of salt are standing by and ready to be deployed when road conditions in Massachusetts ultimately deteriorate during Thursday’s winter storm.

A messy winter storm packing a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is expected to cause dangerous driving conditions throughout the day, prompting hundreds of schools across the area to announce closures.

Workers at the massive pile at Eastern Salt in Chelsea were busy overnight loading up trucks in anticipation of the storm’s arrival.

The salt pile, estimated to be between 150,000 and 200,000 tons, will help treat roads across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island to help mitigate the risk of crashes during the storm, according to Eastern Salt manager Cornelius Martin.

Truckloads of salt

“It’s been very busy. A lot of small events where they don’t plow, so it’s more feasible to salt,” Martin explained. “They have been salting and we try to hit every customer that we have to make sure that they have enough product on hand to make safe driving.”

If crews blow through the giant salt pile, there is more salt stashed in reserve on a cargo ship on site.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear has us on a WEATHER ALERT and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for nearly all of Massachusetts.

Spear warned drivers, “I would say through the evening commute, we’ve got to be real careful on the roads.”

