Snow day? Hundreds of school cancellations across Mass. on Thursday due to winter storm

DEDHAM, Mass. — There are hundreds of school cancellations across Massachusetts on Thursday due to a winter storm that’s expected to bring a messy mix of snow, ice, and rain to the region.

Boston 25 meteorologists have us on a WEATHER ALERT and the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for nearly all of Massachusetts.

Roads are expected to become quickly covered in snow with chilly temperatures in place, making travel challenging for most of the day.

Snow will likely arrive between 8 and 10 a.m., persisting into the afternoon before ice mixes in. A flip to mixed precipitation will follow in some areas, including pockets of rain and freezing drizzle, ending between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Much of the state could see up to 4 inches of snow.

As of Thursday morning, more than 230 school cancellations had been reported to Boston 25.

