Truck crash, deadly self-inflicted gunshot prompts large police response in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — There was a heavy police presence in an Attleboro neighborhood late Sunday night, leaving residents shaken after a truck crash and a fatal self-inflicted gunshot.

Police say officers were called to Lindsey Street just after 11 p.m. for reports that a pickup truck had crashed into a utility pole and ended up on some large rocks in a resident’s yard.

When the first officer arrived, a nearby resident described hearing what sounded like a gunshot.

“He walked over to the car, and then I heard a bang,” said neighbor Allyn Jerome. “The policeman stumbled away, ducking, and went back to the police car. Then within ten minutes, the street was lined with police cars.”

Authorities say the officer was not injured.

Attleboro police response

In the hours that followed, Lindsey Street was flooded with police, including a SWAT team in tactical gear. Drones and a helicopter were used to search the area and assess the situation. According to neighbors, a drone was flown close to the truck to give officers a view inside.

Attleboro’s police chief later confirmed that a 60-year-old man from New Hampshire was found dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators say the man’s wife told police he had been experiencing a mental health episode. It remains unclear how he ended up in Attleboro.

Police emphasized that the man did not fire at officers, and no one else was hurt.

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