Large police investigation in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — An incident in Attleboro early Monday morning prompted a large police investigation.
The incident happened in the area of 416 Lindsey Street.
In a post on X shortly before 1 a.m., the Attleboro Police Department urged residents in the neighborhood to stay indoors.
Attleboro Police on scene in the area of 416 Lindsey St. remain indoors.— Attleboro Police (@AttleboroPolice) April 27, 2026
Police later announced that the incident had been “de-escalated,” with officers clearing the scene around 1:30 a.m.
Additional details on the investigation weren’t immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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