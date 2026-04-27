Large police investigation in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — An incident in Attleboro early Monday morning prompted a large police investigation.

The incident happened in the area of 416 Lindsey Street.

In a post on X shortly before 1 a.m., the Attleboro Police Department urged residents in the neighborhood to stay indoors.

Attleboro Police on scene in the area of 416 Lindsey St. remain indoors. — Attleboro Police (@AttleboroPolice) April 27, 2026

Police later announced that the incident had been “de-escalated,” with officers clearing the scene around 1:30 a.m.

Additional details on the investigation weren’t immediately available.

Attleboro police response

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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