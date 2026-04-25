BOSTON — A new survey by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Foundation finds a ‘distressing’ number of young residents plan to leave the region, pointing to affordability, quality of life, and career opportunities as key concerns.

After the first initial survey in 2023, the Chamber Foundation issued a follow up survey for 2026 to continue “the urgent work of retaining young residents in Greater Boston.”

The survey was given to 600 young people from 20 to 30 years of age in in the counties of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Suffolk.

26% of young residents reported they are likely to leave Greater Boston in the next five years, which is similar to the 2023 survey results.

Of the respondents who may move, half plan to move within the state of Massachusetts and half plan to move out of state.

Among the young residents considering leaving the Northeast, 46% are looking to move to the Southeast and Southwest.

When deciding to stay or leave Greater Boston, young residents said the most important factors to them are job availability, cost of rent, safety, and the ability to buy a home.

79% of young residents surveyed responded that job availability is important, 78% of young residents surveyed responded that the cost of rent is important, 79% of young residents surveyed responded that safety important, and 72% of young residents surveyed responded that the ability to buy a home is important.

“As the region struggles with a housing crisis, young residents across demographics shared concerns regarding housing availability and affordability. When asked about the most urgent issues for local leaders, respondents noted that housing, health care accessibility, and availability of quality jobs should be prioritized,” the survey states.

50% of young residents surveyed responded that housing is affordable should be a top priority, 37% of young residents surveyed responded that health care accessibility is a priority, and 34% of young residents surveyed responded that the availability of quality jobs.

There is also a concerning decline in satisfaction of day-to-day life, according to the survey.

79% of young residents report salinification with day-to-day life in Greater Boston in 2026, which decreased from 89% in 2023. Although there is a decline in day-to-day satisfaction, 64% of young residents report ease in building community in 2026, which increased 17% since 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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