New Hampshire man shoots himself after crashing into tree in Attleboro, police say

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A New Hampshire man died late Sunday night after a single‑vehicle crash and an apparent self‑inflicted gunshot wound in Attleboro, authorities said.

Officers were called at 11:11 p.m. to the area 416 Lindsey Street after a resident reported a vehicle had crashed into a tree, according to Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney.

Heagney said a nearby officer arrived and saw a neighbor outside the home. As the officer approached the vehicle, gunshots were heard.

Believing shots were being fired, the officer retreated to safety and called for additional units and a SWAT team. Heagney said no shots were fired at officers, and officers did not fire any shots.

When the SWAT team advanced, they found the man inside the vehicle with a fatal, self‑inflicted gunshot wound, according to Heagney. A firearm was reportedly located inside the car.

Attleboro police response

Heagney said the man, who was 60, had been reported earlier Sunday by his wife as experiencing a mental health crisis and had fled their home with a gun.

Heagney said it is unclear why the man was in Attleboro. Investigators believe he was unfamiliar with the roadway, failed to navigate a turn, and struck the tree.

Neighborhood residents were urged to stay indoors during the large emergency response.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis, help is available by calling or texting 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which operates 24/7.

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