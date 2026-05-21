Nine children taken to hospital after bus crash in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — Nine children have been taken to the hospital after a bus carrying nearly a dozen students was involved in a crash in Everett, Thursday afternoon.

The school bus was involved in a collision in the area of Broadway and Langdon Street.

Nine of the 11 kids on board were taken to nearby hospitals for observation.

However, none of them were seriously injured.

The crash caused backups on Route 99.

Everett police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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