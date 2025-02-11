Trooper Michael Proctor, lead investigator in Karen Read case, faces state police trial board

DEDHAM, Mass. — Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the Karen Read case will face a third day of disciplinary hearings to determine his future with the Massachusetts State Police.

Day two of the hearings wrapped on Monday at State Police Headquarters in Framingham without a conclusion. The next hearing is scheduled for March 13.

Proctor, who was the lead investigator assigned to the death of Read’s Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe, was relieved of his duty, without pay this past summer following a mistrial in the Read case and his last day with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office followed soon thereafter.

He came under fire for a series of disparaging texts he sent regarding Read, which he read aloud in court during witness testimony. Proctor admitted on the stand that the texts were “unprofessional.”

Proctor called Read things like a “whack job” and other derogatory words, he talked about her medical issues and wrote, “No nudes so far,” while going through her phone.

“Trooper Proctor is scheduled to appear before a Massachusetts State Police trial board for allegations of misconduct in the performances of his duties as a uniformed member of the Massachusetts State Police,” a court filing stated.

Proctor also served as the lead investigator in the case against Brian Walshe, who is accused of killing and dismembering his wife Ana Walshe.

Judge Beverly Cannone recently agreed to push Read’s second trial back to April 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group