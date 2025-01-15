Trooper Michael Proctor, lead investigator in Karen Read case, to face state police trial board

DEDHAM, Mass. — Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the Karen Read case will face a state police trial board to determine his future with Massachusetts State Police.

“Trooper Proctor is scheduled to appear before a Massachusetts State Police trial board for allegations of misconduct in the performances of his duties as a uniformed member of the Massachusetts State Police,” a court filing stated.

Proctor, the lead investigator assigned to the death of Read’s Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe, was relieved of his duty this past summer following a mistrial in the Read case and his last day with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office followed soon thereafter.

At the time, state police said Proctor would remain suspended without pay pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

State police confirmed that they had concluded their internal affairs investigation and that Trooper Proctor remains relieved of duty and suspended without pay.

He came under fire for a series of disparaging texts he sent regarding Read, which he read aloud in court during witness testimony. Proctor admitted on the stand that the texts were “unprofessional.”

Proctor called Read things like a “whack job” and other derogatory words, he talked about her medical issues and wrote, “No nudes so far,” while going through her phone.

Wednesday’s trial board is not open to the public or the media. If it recommends disciplining Trooper Proctor, the case will go to the state police colonel for review and approval.

Judge Beverly Cannone recently agreed to push Read’s second trial back to April 2025.

