Travelers encouraged to protect themselves from carbon monoxide following recent tragedies

BOSTON — It’s an invisible danger you probably aren’t thinking about when you’re headed on vacation.

The threat of carbon monoxide has been linked to several recent tragedies involving travelers.

14-year-old Miller Gardner, son of former New York Yankees player Brett Gardner, died on a family vacation at a Costa Rica beach resort back in March.

His death happened one month after three young women from Revere were discovered dead in their Belize hotel room.

Authorities said carbon monoxide poisoning caused the deaths in both cases.

“It’s not something that we normally see or talk about which is why it’s easy to lose track of it,” said Charon McNabb, President of the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association.

McNabb has made it her mission to educate travelers on the steps they can take to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Call ahead, and ask the management, is it possible to have a carbon monoxide alarm? When was the last time the alarm was checked?,” she advised.

McNabb also recommends avoiding stay near the hotel’s pool where equipment is often a hotspot for CO leaks.

“If you have small kids I know it’s really enticing to have a room next to the pool, but it could be quite dangerous,” she explained.

Rental platforms like Airbnb and VRBO often indicate whether rentals have carbon monoxide alarms installed.

McNabb said even if your accommodation has a carbon monoxide detector, it won’t matter if it isn’t tested regularly and replaced every few years.

“Carbon monoxide alarms have a 5-to-10-year shelf life. It’s very difficult to tell from the front of an alarm how long into the aging process that alarm might be,” said McNabb.

Safe Kids Worldwide suggests families bring a portable carbon monoxide alarm on vacation especially if the location is an older building.

If a carbon monoxide is already present, the organization suggests testing it out.

Boston 25 News found portable CO detectors with good reviews for under $50 on Amazon.

It’s important make sure the device you select is certified as meeting standards set by UL Standards & Engagement.

“People can protect themselves by bringing these small devices with them particularly if you have families. Small children and pets are affected as well,” said Dr. Barbarajean Magnani, Professor of Anatomic and Clinical Pathology Emerita at Tufts University School of Medicine.

Dr. Magnani said carbon monoxide can suffocate victims before they know it’s too late.

“The problem with carbon monoxide, it’s a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas, so people are unaware if there’s a problem, if there’s a leak,” she said.

Carbon is the leading cause of poisoning deaths in the U.S.

Symptoms may include:

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Vomiting

Weakness

Chest pain

Confusion

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 400 Americans die each year “from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning not linked to fires.”

Data from the National Fire Incident Reporting System shows firefighters responded to more than 4,000 carbon monoxide incidents at hotels, motels, and resorts between 1999 and 2020.

More than 1,000 people have been hurt and at least two dozen have died.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says the requirements for carbon monoxide detectors in homes and hotels differ by state.

Not all U.S. states require properties to install CO detectors.

In 2005, Massachusetts passed “Nicole’s Law” which requires that carbon monoxide detectors be installed in all residences that have any source of carbon monoxide.

“It’s important for our government officials to recognize the gap in the safety net and try to close that up for our travelers,” added McNabb.

McNabb is working with lawmakers to advocate for ‘Safe Stay Act’ which will be introduced in June.

The federal bill would require all hotels and motels nationwide to install compliant carbon monoxide detectors and provide written notice of compliance to guests during check-in.

