Travel nurse struck by lightning in Dorchester takes first trip outside since being hospitalized

BOSTON — A Boston travel nurse reached a major milestone on her road to recovery Friday after being struck by lightning last month.

Thalita Teixeira Padilla was able to trade the confines of her hospital room for a calm breeze and fresh air for the first time since a lightning bolt crashed down on her, throwing her into the air while she was walking her dog in Dorchester on September 9.

Thalita’s husband, Joel, told Boston 25 News that the 31-year-old relished her first trip outside since the incident.

The outside excursion comes a day after the family was reunited with their dog Bruce, who scampered off, frightened by the bolt of lightning. Bruce was eventually found by a stranger, who brought him back to the family.

“We are extremely blessed for this day, that our little family is complete and reunited,” the woman’s husband Joel told Boston 25 News.

Joel said Hiep Ngo was the person who found and returned Bruce.

“There are no words for how grateful we are, patiently and eagerly waiting for the time we can embrace you in,” said Joel.

Padilla is continuing her recovery at a Boston Hospital as her family says it will be a tough road ahead.

“We are grateful for every prayer and support we have received from Family, Friends, colleagues, and everyone who has been aware of Thalita’s situation,” said Joel.

