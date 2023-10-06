‘We are extremely blessed:’ Travel nurse struck by lightning in Dorchester reunited with dog

BOSTON — A Boston travel nurse who was struck by lightning in Dorchester last month has been battling her way back to better health, and on Thursday she was finally able to reunite with her beloved dog since the horrific incident.

“We are extremely blessed for this day, that our little family is complete and reunited,” the woman’s husband Joel told Boston 25 News.

Thalita Teixeira Padilla has been in critical condition since September 9 after the 31-year-old was walking her dog Bruce along the boardwalk at Savin Beach when a lightning bolt crashed down, striking the area and throwing her into the air. Witnesses began to perform CPR on her which possibly saved her life.

“This would not be possible without God’s mercy, and providence for sending the Nurses and bystanders who were there for to aid her and did not give up on her with continued CPR,” said Joel.

During all the chaos that day, Bruce ran off but a stranger found him not long after and brought him back to the family. Thursday was the first time Padilla had seen him since that terrifying day.

Joel said Hiep Ngo was the person who found and returned Bruce. “There are no words for how grateful we are, patiently and eagerly waiting for the time we can embrace you in,” said Joel.

Padilla is continuing her recovery at a Boston Hospital as her family says it will be a tough road ahead.

“We are grateful for every prayer and support we have received from Family, Friends, colleagues, and everyone who has been aware of Thalita’s situation,” said Joel.

