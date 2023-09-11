Woman walking dog in critical condition after being struck by lightning on Dorchester beach

DORCHESTER, Mass — A woman was rushed to the hospital in serious condition after being struck by lightning while she was walking her dog on a Dorchester beach Saturday afternoon.

Multiple Boston EMS crews responded to Savin Hill Beach around 3:30 p.m. for a person struck by lightning, a Boston EMS spokesperson confirmed to Boston 25 News.

The 31-year-old woman was walking her dog Bruce along the boardwalk at the beach when she stopped to speak to another walker, a 49-year-old woman, according to Massachusetts State Police. While they were talking, a lightning bolt crashed down, striking the area they were standing and throwing both women into the air.

The 31-year-old woman landed on the beach where she was unresponsive. Witnesses began to perform CPR on her until first responders could arrive. The woman was transported to Boston Medical Center where she is currently in critical condition.

The second woman was thrown in a different direction by the bolt’s blast but isn’t believed to have actually been struck by the lightning. She told first responders she did not need immediate hospitalization.

Bruce, the 31-year-old woman’s dog was frightened by the crashing bolt, and ran off.

According to MSP, the dog was found and returned home.

While Boston was not included in a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service, parts of Bristol and Norfolk Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:00 p.m.

State Police detectives are investigating the incident.

