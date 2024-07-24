Massive search in New Hampshire connected to missing-person case in Massachusetts, DA says

BARRINGTON, N.H. — A massive search underway in New Hampshire on Wednesday is connected to an investigation into a missing-person case out of Massachusetts, law enforcement officials said.

The search is unfolding in the Strafford County town of Barrington, which is located about 30 miles northeast of Manchester, according to Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker.

Tucker’s office said the search is connected to a “decades-old missing person case” out of Essex County.

State police detectives assigned to Tucker’s office are assisting Lynn police and New Hampshire State Police with the search.

“Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker would like to thank the New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office for their invaluable assistance,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “We recognize the losses suffered by families with missing loved ones and want them to know that they are not forgotten. Our office is committed to reexamining old cases and acting on any new leads.”

Tucker’s office made no mention of who the police were searching for.

There were no additional details immediately available.

