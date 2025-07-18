Mass. trash worker strike: Teamsters, Republic Services to resume talks as garbage piles grow

REVERE, Mass. — Non-union workers with Republic Services have expressed their desire to join Teamsters Local 25 as the sanitation worker strike in Massachusetts enters its 18th day on Friday.

The workers are seeking a contract deal that would secure better wages and benefits amid ongoing negotiations between the two sides.

“Really, the city government is grinding to a halt because of this strike,” Peabody Mayor Edward Bettencourt, Jr. said.

Gloucester Mayor Gregory Verga added, “It’s just a domino effect, each day that’s not completely picked up, it’s just a bigger pile at the end of the week and carries over to the following week.”

Local and state officials are increasing pressure on Republic Services to finalize an agreement. At the same time, leaders from cities, including Beverly, Danvers, Gloucester, Peabody, Malden, and Canton, have filed a complaint against Republic Services in Salem Superior Court, seeking immediate relief from Republic’s “failure to adequately collect trash and recycling.”

The complaint highlights issues with missed or delayed trash pickups, which officials say have been occurring even before the strike began on July 1. They argue that the work stoppage is causing significant setbacks for communities and creating a public health concern.

The Massachusetts towns affected by the strike are:

Peabody

Manchester-by-the-Sea

Gloucester

Wakefield

Marblehead

Malden

Beverly

Danvers

North Reading

Lynnfield

Swampscott

Arlington

Watertown

Canton

Republic Services has stated its commitment to reaching a strong labor agreement that benefits both employees and customers, while also maintaining service during the strike. The company claims that the Teamsters are hindering these efforts.

As negotiations continue, the Teamsters Union is working to include non-union workers in the contract deal being negotiated. The outcome of these discussions remains critical for resolving the strike and addressing the public health concerns raised by local officials.

Negotiations are expected to resume on Friday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group