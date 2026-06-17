Train tickets for June 29 Round of 32 World Cup match now on sale

BOSTON — The MBTA announced Wednesday that train tickets are on sale for the Round of 32 World Cup match at Boston Stadium later this month.

The Round of 32 match on June 29 will be between the Winner of Group E and a third-place team from Group A, B, C, D or F.

Tickets are being sold through the MTicket app.

Each round-trip train ticket costs $80, four times the price of a typical special-event commuter rail ticket.

Through two games, train service to and from Boston Stadium in Foxborough has been running smoothly.

Regular MBTA Commuter Rail tickets will not be valid.

Ticket sales for the July 9 quarterfinal match at Boston Stadium will be announced soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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