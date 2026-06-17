2 suffer serious injuries after head-on collision near Cape Cod bridges

BOURNE, Mass. — Two men suffered serious injuries after a head-on crash in Bourne on Wednesday morning.

According to police, authorities received a 911 call around 7:33 a.m. and discovered the crash involved a red 2004 Jeep operated by a 34-year-old from North Carolina and a white and a white Toyota Pick-up truck operated by a 43-year-old from Pocasset.

Bourne police said the two vehicles had collided head-on in the westbound travel lane.

The operator of the pickup had to be transported by Boston Medflight to an area hospital, while the other operator was transported by ambulance.

Due to the severity of the injuries, crash reconstruction responded to the scene.

Sandwich Road has since been reopened, and the crash is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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