MBTA commuter rail to Boston Stadium running smoothly for World Cup matches

BOSTON — Tuesday night proved to be another test for the MBTA during the World Cup for the first weekday match at Boston Stadium for Norway vs. Iraq.

Throughout South Station, excited fans could be seen making their way through the gates to the trains.

Many of them were seen repping their favorite teams, while some donned Viking hats to show their support for Norway.

For those who couldn’t make it to the game, fans could be found at watch parties throughout Boston, with many Scottish fans still taking over the streets of Boston. Even if their team wasn’t playing, many of them still have players they’re tuning in to root for.

“I’m a Man City fan so I love Haaland. If he didn’t score a hat trick tonight, I’m going to be really annoyed,” Brian Adams, a fan from Scotland, said.

Those local to Boston said they’re enjoying all the new visitors in town from overseas.

“I think everyone brings a different energy, and it kinda combines to make like a big, wonderful thing,” Andrew Conley, a local fan, said.

“Boston and Massachusetts are shining and we hope all of the visitors come back for another time,” Phillip Eng, General Manager of the MBTA, said.

Eng said tickets to get to Foxboro are selling fast.

“As you get closer to match day, the ticket sales went up dramatically. Over the last few days, we sold several thousand just for this match,” Eng said.

Eng said more than 11,000 MBTA tickets were sold for Tuesday’s match. He believes fans will realize it’s the quickest way to get to Boston Stadium, especially during the work week.

“We know, for instance, on Saturday people that did choose to drive did not experience the traffic that we’ll see today,” Eng said.

But he added they’re prepared to make adjustments as the matches continue.

“With each match, we’re going to make sure that if we need to adjust slightly, we will,” Eng said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group