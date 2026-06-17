Husband, wife found dead in potential murder-suicide at New Hampshire home, AG says

KEENE, N.H. — Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation after a husband and wife were found fatally shot inside a home in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Officers conducting a welfare check at a home on Hurricane Road in Keene just after 11 a.m. found the bodies of a 70-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Keene Police Chief Steven M. Stewart.

Both victims, whose names haven’t been released, appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, Formella and Stewart noted. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say detectives are investigating the deaths as a potential murder-suicide.

There is no known threat to the public, according to Formella and Stewart.

Additional information is expected to be released after autopsies are conducted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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