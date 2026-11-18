NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — An 8-year-old girl who was rescued from a burning home in New Bedford on Tuesday has passed away, officials announced Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out just after 4:15 p.m. at a three-story home at 329 Rivet Street, where contractors performing permitted work heard alarms sounding and grabbed fire extinguishers in an attempt to help, New Bedford Fire Chief Brian Medeiros, New Bedford Police Chief Jason Thody, State Fire Marshal Jon Davine, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said in a joint news release.

Heavy smoke and intense heat pushed back the contractors, prompting a massive emergency response.

Firefighters arriving at the scene braved the intense flames and smoke, finding a child on the second floor of the building. She was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital, where she died from her injuries. Her name hasn’t been released.

“Every firefighter in New Bedford holds this child in their prayers today,” New Bedford Fire Chief Brian Medeiros said in a statement. “This is something that no family should have to endure, and it’s a tragic loss for our community.”

Firefighters battle large fire in New Bedford Firefighters battle large fire in New Bedford

Davine noted that the tragedy marks Massachusetts’ first child fire fatality in more than a year and a half.

“Even one is too many,” he said.

Firefighters battled the flames for more than two hours from inside and outside before bringing it under control. One nearby building also sustained heat damage.

Two families have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

An investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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