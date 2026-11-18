BOSTON — The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission voted Tuesday unanimously to allow compliant marijuana dispensaries across the state to offer drive-thru services.

The decision establishes a formal pathway for businesses after drive-thru operations previously functioned within legal ambiguity.

While drive-thru sales were not formally prohibited under prior state regulations, they lacked official authorization. Massachusetts previously allowed marijuana retailers to provide curbside service during the pandemic, but that emergency directive concluded in December 2023.

Under regulatory mandates from the commission, all individuals present at a dispensary or inside a vehicle within the drive-thru area must be at least 21 years old. Retailers must also verify customer identification on two separate occasions: once upon arrival and again during the transaction. For drive-thrus, that requirement may require an employee to step outside to inspect identification before a vehicle reaches the window.

Elysian Cannabis in Quincy already utilizes a drive-thru window. The commission’s vote establishes a clear regulatory path for other dispensary operators across Massachusetts to implement the service method.

Among those considering the option is Zahara Cannabis in Attleboro. Nikki Randall, the Assistant Inventory Manager at Zahara, indicated an interest in exploring drive-thru service if local logistics allow. “I’m not sure if we’d be able to make it work with our geography. But if we could, then that would absolutely be something that would be great for us to do,” Randall said.

Drive-thru dispensary windows are already permitted in neighboring Rhode Island.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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