BOSTON — One Boston hotel is getting into the holiday spirit with its largest lobby Christmas tree ever and a series of experiences inspired by Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.”

A 12-foot tree will stand in the center of the Mandarin Oriental lobby lounge as part of a holiday transformation running from Nov. 13 through Jan. 4.

The hotel will also feature seasonal decorations, live music, holiday cocktails, and special events.

The hotel is partnering with Boston Ballet for a “Nutcracker Experience” package beginning Nov. 27.

It includes two tickets to “The Nutcracker,” complimentary valet parking and, with at least one week’s notice, a backstage tour after the performance.

The Nutcracker Suite, designed with Boston Ballet and DiCicco Design, will be available for overnight stays and private events from Nov. 14 through Jan. 4.

On Fridays in November and December, except Christmas Day, Berklee College of Music students will perform in the Lobby Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests can also purchase Nutcracker-inspired cocktails, champagne, and festive bites.

Other holiday programming includes free art sessions on Dec. 3 and Dec. 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., as well as a seasonal prix fixe menu at Ramsay’s Kitchen throughout December.

Boston Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” returns to the Citizens Opera House on Nov. 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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