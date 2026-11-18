Mass. — Doctors say weight-loss drugs can boost fertility — and many women don’t see it coming

GLP-1 medications have changed the way millions of Americans manage their weight. But for some women, they’ve led to another change: an increase in fertility.

For one Massachusetts woman, starting a GLP-1 led to the surprise of her life.

A planner with a plan

“Everything in my life is so methodical,” said Alysha MacDougall.

MacDougall is a planner — even when it comes to starting a family with her fiancé, Carl.

“I want to have kids by 35,” she said.

But MacDougall has polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, a condition that can make it difficult to conceive.

“Fertility has never been something that I think could happen naturally,” she said.

To jumpstart things at age 33, MacDougall focused on her health and managing her weight. But the results weren’t coming.

“The eating healthy, the going to the gym, it didn’t matter what I was doing. It just wasn’t coming off naturally,” she said.

She started a GLP-1 in August 2025 and credits it with a new chapter — and a big surprise months later.

“I found out that I was pregnant when I had Julian,” MacDougall said.

Why GLP-1s can boost fertility

Obesity specialist Dr. Caroline Apovian says stories like MacDougall’s aren’t surprising.

“The more weight you lose, the more fertile you can become, but you can become more fertile just even before you lose a lot of weight because it’s reducing inflammation,” Apovian said.

That reduced inflammation can lead to restored hormone function and ovulation. Apovian says it’s a topic that’s trending.

“Suddenly more and more people, more young women, are using GLP-1s and realizing that, ‘Oops, I got pregnant,’” she said.

Apovian says the risk of conception while on GLP-1s is often overlooked and put on the back burner. But according to the FDA, some forms of GLP-1s, like tirzepatide, may reduce the effectiveness of oral birth control, leading to unintended pregnancy.

“If you have obesity and you’ve never been fertile, you just don’t think you’re going to get pregnant. It’s just ingrained into your brain,” Apovian said. “You don’t realize how fertile you can become with a 20-pound weight loss.”

Mistaking pregnancy for side effects

MacDougall lost 45 pounds on her GLP-1, not realizing she’d been pregnant all along.

She still thinks about a photo taken at a party, showing her standing next to her best friend, who was very pregnant at the time.

“I reflect back on that picture and I look at myself and my best friend who was very pregnant next to me, and then me next to her, and you wouldn’t have — I have no idea,” she said.

MacDougall says the signs were there, but she mistook her pregnancy symptoms for GLP-1 side effects.

“For me it was super nauseous, like very, very nauseous, just sick,” she said. “Another one was I was very fatigued, tired all the time.”

154 days in the NICU

In January 2026, MacDougall was in a car accident that sent her into early labor. Her son, Julian, was born at around 23 weeks and spent 154 days in the NICU at Tufts Medical Center.

Today, Julian is 9 months old.

“He’s a blessing,” MacDougall said. “He’s healthy now. He’s happy.”

MacDougall says she stopped using the GLP-1 the moment she found out she was pregnant and won’t use it again. But she has no regrets.

“I don’t think Julian would have been here if I didn’t, you know?” she said. “And now we can’t picture our life without him.”

What women should know?

Still, MacDougall hopes her story will encourage other women not to ignore the warning signs when taking a GLP-1.

“Do whatever you want in your life to be happy, but be mindful that there are things that can happen,” she said.

There is still little information on how GLP-1s affect pregnancy. But new guidance from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends patients:

Discontinue GLP-1s one to two months before attempting conception

Avoid GLP-1s during pregnancy

Apovian encourages women to speak with their doctor before taking a GLP-1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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