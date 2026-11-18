CHATAM, Mass. — A social media influencer has been indicted in connection with an alleged rape on Cape Cod in 2025.

Braden Peters, known online as “Clavicular,” is accused of providing alcohol to a 17-year-old girl before sexually assaulting her in Chatham back in in May of 2025.

Peters was indicted on two counts of rape and one count of providing alcohol to a minor.

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office had previously dropped a charge alleging Peters had sexual intercourse with the girl after deliberately drugging her. That charge has since been replaced with an additional count of rape.

Peters pleaded not guilty during his initial arraignment in October and was released on bail.

A date for his arraignment in Barnstable Superior Court has not yet been set.

The alleged victim has also filed a lawsuit against Peters in Florida, claiming he injected her with Aqualyx, a fat-dissolving substance that is not approved by the FDA. The lawsuit alleges the injection perforated her right cheek.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged victim signed a contract in early 2026 that would pay her $15,000 per month to promote an online trading platform on social media.

The lawsuit claims she continued to believe Peters was helping advance her career. However, it alleges Peters later began a campaign to discredit her.

The lawsuit further claims that Peters’ large online following and popularity contributed to the alleged victim losing her sponsorships.

She is seeking $50,000 in damages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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