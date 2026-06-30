Man killed after SUV crashes into utility pole, motel on Route 1 in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Mass. — A 32-year-old Walpole man was killed after the SUV he was driving crashed into a utility pole before slamming into a motel along Route 1 in Westwood.

According to police, the crash happened around 4 p.m. on June 29 at 71 Providence Highway.

According to investigators, a Nissan Rogue struck a utility pole, causing it to fall and knock out power to the surrounding area. The SUV then continued forward and crashed into the Budget Inn, causing significant non-structural damage to the building.

Emergency crews extricated the driver from the wreckage before transporting him to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston with life-threatening injuries.

The man later died at the hospital.

No additional injuries were reported at the motel.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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