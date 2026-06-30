Triple shooting in Boston’s Theater District under investigation

BOSTON — Three people were injured in a shooting in Boston’s Theater District late Monday night, authorities said.

The Boston Police Department says officers were called to 216 Tremont Street just before 11 p.m., where they shut down the area between Boylston and Stuart streets.

Officers found three men at the scene suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot injuries, according to police.

Boston 25 News was told that two of the victims took themselves to Tufts Medical Center, while the third victim was taken away by Boston EMS.

Several evidence markers were scattered on the sidewalk outside of The Tam. Many of those markers appeared to be on clothing articles.

Boston Theater District shooting

Police also noted the people involved may be familiar with one another.

An investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4571.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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