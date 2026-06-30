Extreme heat warning issued for much of Mass. ahead of dangerously hot stretch

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to an extreme heat warning in our area.

This extreme heat warning includes all of southern New England, except the Berkshires and the south coasts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, where an extreme heat watch remains in effect.

The warning takes effect Wednesday, July 1, at 10 a.m. and stays in place through Saturday, July 4, at 8 p.m.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf warned that heat index values as high as 110 degrees could be reached.

Extreme Heat Warning for a good portion of MA Wednesday through Saturday with heat index values up to 110°. Take it easy in this dangerous heat & humidity! pic.twitter.com/XID6pkdFLS — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) June 30, 2026

The worst of the heat and humidity looks to be Thursday and Friday.

“This will be a prolonged and dangerous heatwave with little relief at night! Low temperatures will only be dropping into the lower to middle 70s. In fact, the urban heat island of Boston will only see low temperatures drop into the upper 70s to near 80!” the National Weather Service wrote in its warning.

Residents are reminded that heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events.

People are being urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, avoid the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors.

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Shiri Spear | David Bagley | A.J. Mastrangelo | Vicki Graf

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Online Resources:

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