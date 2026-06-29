Search continues after car with people inside submerges at Rhode Island boat ramp

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — A search operation remains underway after an occupied vehicle entered the water and quickly submerged at a boat ramp in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Sunday evening, authorities said.

According to Pawtucket police, officers were dispatched to the Taft Street boat ramp at about 7:30 p.m. following reports of a vehicle entering the water with occupants inside.

Emergency crews from the Pawtucket Fire Department, neighboring public safety agencies, and the Rhode Island State Police Dive Team responded to the scene and immediately launched a search-and-rescue operation.

Officials said the vehicle quickly became submerged after entering the water.

Search efforts continued for several hours before being suspended around 1 a.m. due to challenging water conditions and poor visibility.

Authorities have not released information about the number of people believed to be in the vehicle or whether anyone has been located.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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