Report: 1 killed, suspect dead after multiple people shot inside ice arena in Rhode Island

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — A suspect is dead after multiple people were shot at an ice arena in Rhode Island on Monday afternoon, FOX Providence (WPRI) reported.

The shooting happened inside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena on Andrew D. Ferland Way in Pawtucket, WPRI reported.

In addition to the suspect, one of the victims is dead, WPRI reported. Four victims have been taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

ATF agents are responding to the shooting to assist state and local authorities, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives - Boston Field Division said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The public should avoid the area and follow the directions of Pawtucket police,” ATF said in its statement.

A statement from the Providence Bruins regarding today's tragic shooting in Pawtucket. pic.twitter.com/BrqZVusB3s — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) February 16, 2026

A 2 p.m. hockey game between Coventry and Blackstone Valley Schools was reportedly happening at the time, WPRI reported.

Pawtucket ice arena shooting (Boston 25)

There has been no immediate word on any arrests.

The arena is a one-sheet indoor ice skating rink that is open year-round. It’s located a short distance from Interstate 95.

The Providence Bruins issued a statement following the shooting.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragic events at the High School Hockey game at Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket today,” the Providence Bruins said. “While we wait for more details, we share our support with the community, and commend the first responders for all their efforts.”

Boston 25 News has crews headed to the scene.

This is a developing stoone-sheety. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

