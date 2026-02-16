Deadly shooting during hockey game at Rhode Island arena appeared to be ‘family dispute,’ police say

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — A deadly shooting during a hockey game at a Rhode Island ice arena on Monday afternoon appeared to be triggered by a “family dispute, authorities said.

Acting Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves confirmed during a press conference outside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena on Andrew D. Ferland Way in Pawtucket that three people were dead and three others are hospitalized following a shooting around 2:30 p.m.

“This seems like it was a targeted event. It may have been a family dispute. But we are still investigating,” Goncalves said. “If anybody has any information out there...any recordings...Obviously, reach out.”

Officers responding to a report of an active shooter inside the arena found the gunman and one victim dead, according to Goncalves. A second victim later died at a local hospital.

The other three people who were being treated in the hospital suffered serious gunshot injuries.

High school teams from Coventry-Johnston and Blackstone Valley were on the ice at the time of the shooting. Goncalves noted that she believes it was senior night for one of the teams.

In a statement, the Coventry School District said, “The Coventry School District confirms that all students from the Boys Hockey team who werepresent during a reported incident at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, RI have been accounted forand are safe.”

The arena was evacuated “extremely quickly,” and a reunification center was set up at a nearby Walgreens for players and families.

The names of those involved in the shooting haven’t been released.

Cranston, Providence, and Lincoln were among the local police departments assisting at the scene, along with ATF Boston and state police officials.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said state leaders are “actively monitoring the shooting at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket.”

Dozens of emergency vehicles, troopers, officers, and detectives were still scouring the scene hours after the shooting.

The area has been roped off with yellow crime tape, and the public is urged to avoid the area.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

