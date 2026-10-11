Traffic backs up on Braga Bridge after wrong-way motorcyclist was struck by a car

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Traffic was backed up after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries from driving the wrong way on the bridge, striking a Mass. State Police cruiser and another vehicle, then fled on foot into traffic and was struck by a car.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred around 12:30 PM when State Troopers were helping a disabled vehicle in the breakdown lane on I-95 East on the bridge

They noticed the motorcyclist driving at a high rate of speed past them, weaving through traffic, before turning around and going the wrong way.

The motorcyclist, a 32-year-old from Westerly, Rhode Island, then struck a cruiser and another vehicle that were both in traffic at the time.

The man then got up and began to flee on foot before going into the opposite lane and was struck by a vehicle. He suffered “significant injuries” and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. No other details were provided.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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