WALTHAM, Mass. — Grocery stores across Massachusetts are expected to be packed Wednesday as shoppers rush to pick up last-minute ingredients for their Thanksgiving meals.

The day before Thanksgiving is unofficially one of the busiest grocery shopping days of the year, with customers stocking up on everything from fresh produce and bakery items to last-minute holiday essentials.

But this year, shoppers may notice they’re paying more at the register.

According to government data, grocery prices saw their biggest monthly increase in October since April.

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual survey found that the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people is $58.63, a 6.3% increase from last year.

Several traditional Thanksgiving staples are contributing to the higher price tag.

The average price of a 16-pound frozen turkey has increased 10% compared to last year. Dinner rolls are 7% more expensive, while the cost of three pounds of sweet potatoes has climbed 5%.

Experts say rising fertilizer and energy costs are two major factors driving up food prices.

Higher energy costs have increased the price of diesel used by farmers, fuel needed to transport food to grocery stores and plastic used for packaging.

Fresh produce was among the first categories to feel the impact of those rising costs.

And experts warn that shoppers could continue seeing higher grocery bills well beyond Thanksgiving, with food prices expected to climb throughout the holiday season and into 2027.

Despite this year’s increase, there is some good news for families preparing their holiday feasts.

The cost of Thanksgiving dinner remains below the record high reached in 2022.

And when broken down per person, the average Thanksgiving meal costs approximately $5.86, making it less expensive than many fast-food meals.

Still, families already feeling the strain of higher grocery bills, the rising cost of holiday staples could make this year’s Thanksgiving dinner a little harder on their wallets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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