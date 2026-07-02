Traffic Alert: Fore River Bridge between Quincy, Weymouth stuck in open position

QUINCY, Mass. — The Fore River Bridge between Quincy and Weymouth is currently stuck in the open position.

According to MassDOT the bridge is closed to travel due to a mechanical issue.

This closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

Drivers traveling through the affected area should seek alternate routes, expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions. Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

and select a route to hear real-time conditions. Follow @MassDOT on X (formerly known as Twitter) to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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