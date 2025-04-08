Trader Joe’s to open new location in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Attention Trader Joe’s fans! The popular grocery store chain is planning to open a new location in Massachusetts.

In an announcement on Monday, Trader Joe’s revealed that it’s moving into a former Walgreens at 1999 Centre Street in Boston’s West Roxbury section.

“We’ve consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Boston,” the announcement stated. “Our crew is working hard so we can open our doors in 2025.”

Trader Joe’s hasn’t set an opening date and time but said it would keep shoppers updated as new details emerge.

There are already three Trader Joe’s locations in Boston at 899 Boylston Street, 44 Thomson Place, and 500 Boylston Street.

Trader Joe’s has 23 locations across Massachusetts. See a full list of stores here.

