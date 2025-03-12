Shaw’s Supermarket closing stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Shaw’s Supermarket plans to close a pair of stores in New England, including one in Massachusetts and one in New Hampshire.

A spokesperson for the West Bridgewater-based grocery chain confirmed to Boston 25 News that locations at 7 Railroad Avenue in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and 20 Fort Eddy Road in Concord, New Hampshire, will be shuttered.

“Like all retailers, we’re constantly evaluating the performance of our stores,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Closing a location is always a tough decision, but we’re focused on continuing to provide the products and services our customers value most.”

Associates of the impacted stores will be relocated to nearby locations, according to the chain.

Shaw’s encouraged customers of the Gloucester store to visit a second location in the North Shore town at 127 Eastern Avenue, as well as locations at 71 Dodge Street in Beverly and the North Shore Plaza in Peabody. A second Shaw’s is also located at 20 D’Amante Drive in Concord.

The Shaw’s online store locator indicates the chain has 54 stores across Massachusetts, 25 in New Hampshire, 19 in Maine, 19 in Vermont, and eight in Rhode Island.

Albertsons, the parent company of Shaw’s, recently gave up on its merger with Kroger and announced a lawsuit, saying the chain didn’t do enough to secure regulatory approval for the $24.6 billion agreement.

Kroger and Albertsons in 2022 proposed what would be the largest grocery store merger in U.S. history. The companies said at the time that a merger would help them better compete with big retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Amazon.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group